Lakers News: LeBron James Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Dec. 6-12 while Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis took home the same honor in the Eastern Conference, the league announced.

This is the 65th time LeBron has taken home this honor, which is by far the most a player has won it with Kobe Bryant in second on the list with 33. This marks the first time James has been recognized this season with him being named Western Conference Player of the Week a total of four times now since joining the Lakers.

Over the last week, James averaged 28.3 points (.608 FG%), 8.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks while leading the Lakers to a 3-1 record with victories over the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic.

Sunday night’s game against the Magic was arguably James’ best all-around performance of the season as he was getting it done on both ends. In the victory, LeBron finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks, good for his second triple-double in the last three games.

After an up-and-down start to the season for James and the Lakers, he and the team seem to be finding their way in recent weeks. James has already dealt with numerous injuries that have had him in and out of the lineup, but he recently declared that he is getting healthier by the day and his play on the court would certainly support that.

James credits sleep and Bronny for energized performance

In the win over the Magic, James was looking a little extra spry than normal on both ends of the floor, especially defensively where he had three impressive blocks.

After the game, he credited his sleep and also watching his son Bronny’s high school team for his energized performance.

“Sleep and inspiration from my son and his team,” James said. “I got some pretty good sleep in OKC the day we got in and the day of the game and yesterday I was pretty tired flying and things of that nature but watching those guys and watching my son and his team play, I got some energy from that. Then I got some more sleep today and was able to come in with some energy and put it out on the floor.”

