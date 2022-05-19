Lakers News: LeBron James Names Dream NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants

If there is one thing that many wish Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had done in his NBA career, it was to take part in the NBA Slam Dunk Competition. Many of the biggest stars of all time have taken home that trophy and it remains a signature of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Despite never taking place in the competition itself, LeBron is still considered to be one of the greatest dunkers of all time, mainly because of his numerous memorable dunks in-game. James has put many people on a poster throughout his career and when it comes to the all-time greats at throwdowns, LeBron is in that category.

In fact, James recently participated in a Q&A session on Twitter and was asked to put together his personal all-time dunk contest group and he chose himself along with three former Slam Dunk champions in Vince Carter, Zach LaVine and Dominique Wilkins:

Vince, Lavine, Nique, Me. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

That is undoubtedly an all-time group that would produce some outstanding and memorable moments in a contest. Wilkins is a two-time Slam Dunk champion, winning the contest in 1985 and 1990 and many would argue he should have a third championship in the legendary showdown with Michael Jordan in 1988, but that went Jordan’s way. Regardless, Wilkins is one of the best power dunkers the league has ever seen as it looks like he’s trying to rip the rim off every time he throws down.

Vince Carter only took part in the 2000 dunk contest but had what many consider to be the greatest singular performance in contest history. His dunks on that night were truly unbelievable and he made the dunk contest cool again. Pretty much anyone who puts together a list like this would have Carter at or near the top.

Zach LaVine likely takes the crown as this generation’s premier slam dunk artist with back-to-back crowns in 2015 and 2016 with the latter being considered an all-time classic due to his showdown with Aaron Gordon. LaVine’s jumping ability looks almost effortless and his creativity would make for a truly unforgettable performance.

Whether LeBron would be able to take these giants down is anyone’s guess, but it would be a can’t miss night for anyone who is a fan of dunks.

LeBron James names Luka Doncic as favorite young NBA player

James covered a wide range of topics in his Twitter Q&A as fans had plenty of questions for the Lakers superstar. One intriguing question was LeBron’s favorite player under 25 and there are definitely a number of options.

But in the end, it is Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic who LeBron likes the most and it is difficult to argue that point. Doncic has been a star during these playoffs and now finds himself in his first Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

