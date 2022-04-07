Lakers News: LeBron James Names Warriors’ Stephen Curry As Player He’d Like To Play With

While many Los Angeles Lakers fans are still reeling from the ending of a disappointing season, LeBron James has his eyes set on the future. He’s in the lucky few that will have his pick of teams regardless of how badly the Lakers perform.

James has already made it known that one of his last goals of his career is to play alongside his son, Bronny and he didn’t rule out making another return to Cleveland either.

In the latest season of James’ show, “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” he shared his wish list of players he would “hypothetically” like to join on the court someday. Among them are Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks:

“Steph Curry. Steph Curry is the one that I would want to play with, for sure, in today’s game… I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he gets out of his car, you better guard him right from the moment that he pulls up to the arena. As soon as he gets out of his car, you better guard his ass. You might want to guard him when he gets out of bed. I swear to God. Listen, there are obviously some other motherf—s too… Luka cold. Luka a bad motherf—er too.”

James went on to clarify, Curry is his player of choice in today’s game. Among those who are past their time in the NBA included Scottie Pippen and Kobe Bryant. He did not speculate as to whether he was seriously considering joining either Golden State or Dallas, but it’s worth noting that James’ contract with the Lakers ends after the 2022-23 season if he does not sign an extension this summer.

If James wants to play alongside a healthy, versatile superstar guard in the time he has left, it probably won’t be with the Purple and Gold.

Davis unsure if he’ll play in final games of Lakers season

As the Lakers Play-In Tournament chances officially ended Tuesday night, so does the need for Davis this season. The big man made his much-anticipated return from a right mid-foot sprain Friday night, expecting to help the Lakers make a playoff push.

Davis was seen limping and clutching his foot a few times during his returning games, and after losing to the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night, he said it swelled up once again, putting his status for the final three games in jeopardy.

“A little more sore than normal tonight, it swelled up a little bit tonight throughout the course of the game,” Davis said. “It is what it is. As far as the final three, I don’t know. I’m not sure yet.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!