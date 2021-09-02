Lakers News: LeBron James No. 6 Jerseys Officially On Sale

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’s new No. 6 jersey is officially available for purchase at the NBA Store. Aside from the NBA’s official store, James’ No. 6 jersey is also being sold at other retailers and outlets.

James officially switched to No. 6 earlier in the offseason, a change that was a long-time coming after he originally tried to gift his No. 23 jersey to Anthony Davis after the big man was traded to the Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans. James has previously worn No. 6 with the Miami Heat and on Team USA.

Entering Year 19, James remains one of the most popular — if not the most popular — player in the league and that was only exacerbated after joining the Lakers in 2018. The Lakers are the premiere brand and franchise in the NBA and it only makes sense for the most prolific player to be donning the Purple and Gold.

History has shown that no matter how good of a team the Lakers field in a given year, they will remain near the top in terms of jersey and merchandise sales. Their standing should hold steady as they enter the 2021-22 season as the favorites to capture the 2022 NBA Championship. An offseason full of recovery and rest, alongside impactful acquisitions like Russell Westbrook and a stable of veterans puts Los Angeles in a good spot to win banner No. 18.

It will look odd at first to see James wearing something different from No. 23, but it should be a quick adjustment seeing as how he has worn the number before. The only thing that will matter will be how he looks on the floor and after an offseason full of naysayers and doubt, he is primed to have a bounce-back season.

Lakers, LeBron James led NBA in jersey and merchandise sales

Even though the 2020-21 campaign ended in disappointment for the Lakers, they were still one of the most popular teams in the league. With that in mind, it was no surprise when it was announced that the Lakers and James led the league in jersey and merchandise sales.

