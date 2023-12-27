Lakers News: LeBron James Not A Fan Of Nuance With Challenge Rule

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James was at the center of a controversial moment during the Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics, when late in the second quarter he was called for a foul on a rising Jayson Tatum on a play that — both live and in replay — looked completely clean.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham challenged the call that James fouled Tatum, sending the officials to a review.

After reviewing the play, officials granted the Lakers a successful challenge, as they agreed that James’ block of Tatum’s dunk attempt was clean. However, Tatum was still awarded two free throws, as the referees concluded that Taurean Prince fouled him prior to rising up for the dunk attempt that was blocked by Lakers.

So while the Lakers won the challenge, they still conceded two free throws.

“I’m kind of on the fence about that rule. Because if you call it a foul on me, then you shouldn’t be able to go back and say, ‘OK, well, the foul was on somebody else,'” James said after the Lakers’ loss.

“Even if you do win the challenge. I told the referee I was like, ‘Well, if you call it a foul on Tauren [Prince] then we probably don’t review it.’ But it is what it is. That’s the rule, and we live with it.”

There is no denying that officials have a difficult job that requires many split-second decisions, but the incorrect call on the floor compounded by the challenge rule put the Lakers in an unnecessarily difficult spot. If the call on the floor had been correct — a foul on Prince — the Lakers would have likely saved their challenge for later in the game.

Or, if the rule would be that officials can only review what is being challenged and nothing else, the Lakers would have had a successful challenge without Tatum ending up at the free throw line.

Perhaps it’s something that will be reviewed in the offseason. But until then, L.A. will have to live with the ruling, as James says.

Taurean Prince not concerned about Lakers lineup rotations

Taurean Prince believes Lakers players should not concern themselves with the constantly changing rotation and that everyone should be ready to do their job regardless of when they play.

“It’s not much. I can’t really comment much on those things, I just go out and play basketball,” Prince said. “Whatever lineup is out there, I like. I like everybody on the team, whatever position they’re in. At the end of the day, we all got to come in and do our jobs no matter if it’s starting the game or coming off the bench.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!