Lakers News: LeBron James Not Concerned With Bronny James’ Stats In Summer League

LeBron James’ dream came true when the Los Angeles Lakers selected his son Bronny with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

LeBron has been talking about playing with Bronny in the NBA for years now, and he finally will get the chance to do that when they take the court this fall.

It’s no secret that Bronny has a lot of developing to do before he will be able to play at the NBA level. He only played minimal minutes at USC last season after suffering from a heart issue.

The developing for Bronny starts in the Summer League though, where he will have a chance to get adjusted to the pro game and show what he has been working on.

Regardless of the stats he puts up though, LeBron emphasized that the important thing is Bronny getting better, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

“I just hope for [him to get] his feet wet in the NBA — the pace of the game, the speed of the game, the physicality of the game,” James said. “But what he does in the California Classic and Summer League, it doesn’t matter if he plays well and it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t play well. I just want him to continue to grow. Practices, film sessions, his individual workouts. “You can’t take anything stat-wise from the California Classic and Summer League and bring it once the season starts. The only thing that matters is him getting better and stacking days.”

Bronny made his Summer League debut for the Lakers against the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic on Saturday afternoon and struggled a bit, finishing with four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal on 2-of-9 shooting in 22 minutes.

He was aggressive offensively but the shots weren’t falling with nerves potentially being a factor. With seven more games left this summer though, Bronny will have a chance to get plenty of reps and show what he can do.

Bronny James expected to spend more of rookie season with Lakers G League team

Once the Summer League ends, Bronny James will have the rest of the offseason to continued developing his game while his dad LeBron James and fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.

The development will continue for Bronny throughout his rookie season though as the expectation is for him to spend most of the year with the Lakers’ G League team.

