Lakers News: LeBron James Not Surprised By Cam Reddish’s Recent Play

One of the more surprising storylines this week for the Los Angeles Lakers is Cam Reddish. When head coach Darvin Ham moved Reddish to the starting lineup and Austin Reaves to the bench, it proved to be impactful for the 24-year-old.

Since being inserted in the starting five on Nov. 10, Reddish has been in double figures in every game. His best performance came against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 12 when he dropped 18 points and seven rebounds on 7-for-10 from the field.

It is clear that the wing needed some confidence due to some early-season shooting struggles. While it was a shocking move, this adjustment has proved to work up to this point and LeBron James is not surprised by Reddish’s recent consistency.

“Nothing,” James said when asked what surprises him about Reddish’s play. “I already knew what Cam was capable of. Cam I think just needed someone to believe in him. A locker room to believe in him, guys that continue to stay on him and let him know how impressive he is, how special he is not only as a player but as a person as well. The talent is there, has always been there, sometimes guys just need a little helping hand, a little push.”

Being a lottery pick in 2019, Reddish has struggled to find his footing in the league and has played for his fourth team in his young career. He is still growing as a player, but James chooses the right time to be in his ear.

“When the time is right. I’m not a drill sergeant. I’m not in his ear all day or every day, every minute, every second. But I definitely pick my timing appropriately and I stay on him in a very positive manner because I just think he’s very special. I think he can do some great things in this league and I think he’s back showcasing why he was sought after so much coming out of high school and being one of the best prospects to come out of high school at that point in time. So we want to stay on him, I just think his talent is limitless. He has so much he can do out on the flor – shoot the ball, put it on the ground, finish around the rim, defend at a high level. He has it all.”

Reddish was a rumored trade candidate for the Lakers in the past seasons and finally came full circle by signing with them this summer. Coming into a winning environment led by James, Anthony Davis and other veterans was expected to help with his development and is already doing so.

It remains to be seen if Reddish’s starting spot will last for the foreseeable future, but getting that experience and finding renewed confidence can only help as the season progresses.

Reddish appreciates support from D’Angelo Russell

One of the players that has been a mentor for Reddish is D’Angelo Russell. The starting point guard has taken the responsibility to support Reddish through the highs and lows and the 24-year-old appreciates the support he’s received from Russell.

