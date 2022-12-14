Lakers News: LeBron James Not Taking Any Moral Victories In Loss To Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Boston Celtics was a roller coaster of emotions. After trailing by double-figures for much of the first three quarters, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook led the Lakers on a huge 32-to-5 run to lead by 13 with under five minutes remaining.

Unfortunately, the Lakers were unable to hold on to that momentum as the Celtics fought back and forced overtime with the Lakers coming up short 122-118. The Lakers did show resiliency in their comeback, and LeBron believes was proud of the team’s effort overall.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win and we didn’t close it up,” James said. “But loved our effort. I loved our tenacity in the second half and put ourselves in a position to win a ballgame playing against a great team.”

But despite being proud of the effort and fight, LeBron was not about to take any moral victories. “Nothing. That we lost,” he said when asked what this game said about the Lakers. “You are talking to the wrong guy talking about an almost-win. We lost.”

With the Lakers getting off to such an awful start, they have very little room for error if they plan on moving into the playoff picture. As such, moral victories really mean nothing as only actual victories matter.

One thing LeBron also wasn’t in the mood to hear was head coach Darvin Ham taking the blame for not getting his stars rest. James played 43 minutes while Anthony Davis played 46 and never stepped off the court in the second half or overtime. But James made it clear that the wins and losses fall on the team as a whole.

“Nah. We win together, we lose together, stay even keel,” LeBron added. “We all need to get better. We all take accountability for ways that we can be better, but I think him and his coaching staff got a game plan. Us as players, we try to execute it. There’s gonna be times where you’re on the floor and you definitely you mess up a coverage, or you have a turnover, or whatever the case may be. That’s the sport; that’s life. I mean, nothing is perfect.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win. The coaching staff put us in a position where we had a chance to win, and they was able to make more plays than we did. But I will enjoy my day off tomorrow for sure.”

James has certainly earned a bit of rest after pouring in 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. But he and the rest of the Lakers would be feeling much better had the game finished out differently.

Jayson Tatum calls it an ‘honor’ to compete against Lakers’ LeBron James

When it came down to it, it was Celtics star Jayson Tatum who came up with the biggest shot of the night to send the game into overtime. He stood toe-to-toe with James but afterward paid a ton of respect to the Lakers superstar.

“As much great as he gets, he probably don’t get enough credit,” Tatum said. “But, you know, he’s someone I’m close with and have a great relationship with. I’m honored I get a chance to compete with one of the best players of all time. The way you show respect is going at somebody. That’s how you do it.”

Tatum is one of the best young players the NBA has to offer and he showed why on this night, unfortunately at the expense of LeBron and the Lakers.

