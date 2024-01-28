Lakers News: LeBron James Not Taking Rivalry With Warriors’ Stephen Curry For Granted

Even in Year 21, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James finds ways to turn heads and he did just that with another masterful performance against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

James found himself lined up against Curry and the two superstars dueled in a thrilling double overtime. However, it was James and the Lakers that would escape with a win after the King nailed two clutch free throws in the final seconds.

James and Curry always seem to find ways to put on a show and their recent matchup didn’t disappoint as they traded clutch baskets in the overtime periods. The two are often pit against each other in NBA discourse, but the general consensus is they’re the defining stars of their generation.

James reflected on his history with Curry and said he would love to relive the tales with his future grandkids, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s something I’ll be able to talk about with my grandkids, talk about being able to compete with one of the greatest players to ever play the game,” James said. “So hopefully I can be cool with my grandkids at that point, for sure.”

As far as what Curry’s meant for his career, James acknowledged that he’s not taking anything between them for granted:

“Like I said, it’s a treat to go against one of the greatest that’s ever played this game. For us to continue to push each other at this stage of our careers, you don’t take it for granted because there’s not many more times you’re gonna get the moment to be on the same floor as him. Special talent, so it’s been a treat so far in my career.”

Whenever James and Curry decide to hang it up, the league will still be in good hands because of all the talent currently available. However, fans shouldn’t take these games with James and Curry lightly as they are truly generational stars.

Despite a season where both the Lakers and Warriors are struggling to stay in the playoff race, LeBron and Steph remain the main draw in any NBA game.

Alex Caruso wonders what could’ve been with LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Unlike Curry, Alex Caruso got a chance to play with LeBron James and observe what makes him arguably the greatest basketball player ever. Caruso recently admitted that he still wonders what could have been had he stayed in Los Angeles to play with Anthony Davis and James, though there’s a chance he gets his wish around the trade deadline.

