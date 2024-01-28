Lakers News: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Says It’s ‘Special’ To Score 73 Points On Kobe Bryant’s Death Anniversary
Luka Doncic
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Author

Jan. 26 will be a day that Los Angeles Lakers and basketball fans will remember forever because of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others due to a helicopter crash.

The news shocked the world and four years later the NBA continues to mourn Bryant’s loss. Several members of the league paid their respects to Bryant and his family, while people like Trae Young revealed he would have loved to team up with the Black Mamba.

During his his peak, Bryant was a fierce competitor who could score almost at will despite defenses keying in on him. Bryant still holds the second-highest scoring game in NBA history with 81 points, though today’s stars have made a run at his feat.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic came close to surpassing Bryant as he dropped 73 points in a win against the Atlanta Hawks. Doncic’s career performance came on Bryant’s death anniversary and he acknowledged how special of a moment it was for him, via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fan For Life:

“It’s amazing, man,” Doncic said. “It’s very special. We all love Kobe, man. It was a big tragedy, I can’t believe it’s been four years already. So it’s special, you know, to feel on the same day. But obviously, I wish he was here.”

Doncic never got the chance to play against Bryant because he didn’t enter the league until 2018, but the two shared a moment at a Lakers game several years ago. Like Bryant, Doncic loves to crush his opponents and relishes playing on the road.

The league seemed to pay homage to Bryant all week considering some of the high-scoring games that occurred. While Doncic had the most points, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns all had scoring outbursts reminiscent of Bryant himself.

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been four years since Bryant died, but his spirit and legacy continues to live on in the next generation of players. Doncic’s recent performance would’ve made Bryant proud and he and the rest of the world surely miss the Lakers icon.

Darvin Ham discusses impact Kobe Bryant had on him

Bryant was an inspiration to countless people during his playing days because of how he approached his profession. Head coach Darvin Ham got the opportunity to work with Bryant for a few years as a Lakers assistant and he discussed the kind of impact the Hall of Famer had on him and his career.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

NBPA, NBA, Michele Roberts

NBA Rumors: NBPA Director Michele Roberts Warned Of Potential Lockout

The NBA and Players Association, directed by Michele Roberts, spent three days last week in deep conversations…
Alex Caruso, Montrezll Harrell

Lakers Vs. Wizards Game Preview & TV Info: Looking To Start Win Streak Against Red Hot Opponent

The Los Angeles Lakers are going for their second straight win as they look for breathing room in the Western Conference…

Lakers News: Frank Vogel, Anthony Davis Impressed With Resurgent Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers face the tall task of trying to surpass the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings…
Lakers News: Luke Walton Says The Way That Lonzo Ball Focuses Under Pressure Reminds Him Of Kobe Bryant

Luke Walton Believes Lonzo Ball Set The Tone For Lakers Win Over Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers put together their best performance of the season on Tuesday night as they defeated the Detroit Pistons 113-93…