Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Not Thinking About Retirement

As basically everyone on earth is aware of, LeBron James is entering his 22nd NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has still shown few signs of that age however, once again making an All-NBA team before leading Team USA to a gold medal in the Olympics in Paris.

But regardless of how good LeBron still looks, there is no denying that the end of his basketball career is coming sooner rather than later. The fact that he is now teammates with his oldest son Bronny James is proof of that, but enjoying this historical moment is what he is choosing to focus on, not whether his 22nd NBA season will be his last:

When asked if this could potentially be his last season, LeBron James said: "I haven't thought about what the future holds, just kind of living in the moment. Especially with Bronny being here, I don’t want to take this moment for granted. This is a moment I’ll enjoy maybe a… — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) September 30, 2024

The Lakers selected Bronny 55th overall and he and LeBron will become the first father-son duo to play together in NBA history. That is undoubtedly something that shouldn’t be lost or forgotten and clearly LeBron won’t allow that to happen.

But in terms of how he feels personally, James feels like he still has plenty left in the tank as his play in the Olympics showed:

LeBron James says playing at a high level in the Olympics made him feel that he has "a lot left in the tank" — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 30, 2024

On arguably the most talented team ever assembled in USA history, LeBron at age 39 lead Team USA in rebounds and assists while being named Olympics Basketball MVP and helping lead them to a gold medal. Now the hope is that he will be able to do the same this season for the Lakers.

The NBA season is a grind, especially with 21 prior years under his belt. But LeBron is ready for the challenge that is ahead and if it is his last, it should truly be appreciated.

Lakers’ LeBron James outlines his goals for the 2024-25 season

As far as his goals in this upcoming season, LeBron James isn’t necessarily focused on individual success or even team goals for the Lakers overall, but simply enjoying these moments in the latter stages of his career.

LeBron noted that he is always trying to do whatever he can to help the Lakers win, but in the midst of that he wats to enjoy and appreciate these moments. That’s especially the case with the fact that he is playing with his son Bronny.

James added that he is motivated by his love for the game and the desire to keep improving and lead the Lakers to win at the highest level.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!