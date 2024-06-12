Lakers News: LeBron James Offers Condolences After Passing Of Jerry West

The basketball world lost a literal icon as Jerry West passed away at the age of 86, it was announced on Wednesday morning. West is, of course, known as one of the greatest NBA players ever and starred as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 14 seasons. He was so impactful to the NBA that he remains the logo for the league.

West helped to bring the franchise its first championship in Los Angeles in 1972. He also coached the Lakers for three seasons before transitioning into a front office role and arguably making even more of an impact there, helping to build the Showtime-era Lakers that dominated the 1980s as well as bringing in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal to the franchise in the 1990s.

His passing is felt everywhere and many all-time greats paid their respects following the news. That includes current Lakers superstar LeBron James, who took to social media to praise West:

Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 12, 2024

My mentor, My friend! Hopefully I continue to make you proud! 🥲. You're already missed! — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 12, 2024

The NBA is truly a brotherhood with players having so much love and respect for their colleagues. Even though West was never a member of the same organization as LeBron, there was clearly a connection there as is often the case with legends of the sport.

There are only a handful of people who reach the level that both LeBron and West did. The two clearly had a relationship as James called West a mentor and added that he will miss their conversations that undoubtedly stretched far beyond basketball.

It is always difficult when a true legend passes away and what West did for the Lakers and the NBA as a whole will never be forgotten. Words could never do justice to what he meant for so many and he is absolutely irreplaceable.

Lakers’ LeBron James discusses his approach when playing in NBA Finals

One of Jerry West’s biggest accomplishments was being named the first ever NBA Finals MVP in 1969, even though the Lakers lost the series. He was simply that outstanding and there were a couple of seasons in which some felt LeBron James should have been rewarded in the same way.

There is just a different demeanor when taking the court in the NBA Finals and LeBron recently spoke on that in the latest episode of his podcast. The Lakers superstar noted that there is a different feeling when coming into the series as an underdog and not the favorite.

James added that ultimately who you are matched up with matters the most.

