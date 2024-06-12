Lakers News: LeBron James Offers Condolences After Passing Of Jerry West
LeBron James, Jerry West, Lakers
(Photo by Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images)

Up next

Author

The basketball world lost a literal icon as Jerry West passed away at the age of 86, it was announced on Wednesday morning. West is, of course, known as one of the greatest NBA players ever and starred as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 14 seasons. He was so impactful to the NBA that he remains the logo for the league.

West helped to bring the franchise its first championship in Los Angeles in 1972. He also coached the Lakers for three seasons before transitioning into a front office role and arguably making even more of an impact there, helping to build the Showtime-era Lakers that dominated the 1980s as well as bringing in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal to the franchise in the 1990s.

His passing is felt everywhere and many all-time greats paid their respects following the news. That includes current Lakers superstar LeBron James, who took to social media to praise West:

The NBA is truly a brotherhood with players having so much love and respect for their colleagues. Even though West was never a member of the same organization as LeBron, there was clearly a connection there as is often the case with legends of the sport.

There are only a handful of people who reach the level that both LeBron and West did. The two clearly had a relationship as James called West a mentor and added that he will miss their conversations that undoubtedly stretched far beyond basketball.

It is always difficult when a true legend passes away and what West did for the Lakers and the NBA as a whole will never be forgotten. Words could never do justice to what he meant for so many and he is absolutely irreplaceable.

Lakers’ LeBron James discusses his approach when playing in NBA Finals

One of Jerry West’s biggest accomplishments was being named the first ever NBA Finals MVP in 1969, even though the Lakers lost the series. He was simply that outstanding and there were a couple of seasons in which some felt LeBron James should have been rewarded in the same way.

There is just a different demeanor when taking the court in the NBA Finals and LeBron recently spoke on that in the latest episode of his podcast. The Lakers superstar noted that there is a different feeling when coming into the series as an underdog and not the favorite.

James added that ultimately who you are matched up with matters the most.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Derrick Williams Signed To 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract. The former No. 2 overall…
Anthony Davis, Lakers

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Confident Orlando Bubble Will Provide Platform To Promote Social Justice

Whether or not the NBA should return in the climate America is under right now has been a major point of…

Pau Gasol Continues to Keep Busy During NBA Lockout

In a summer, and now fall, filled with NBA players not doing…
Lakers News: Alex Caruso Discusses What He Worked On In Offseason

Lakers News: Alex Caruso Skipped Sister’s Wedding To Avoid Quarantine

Resuming the 2019-20 NBA season in a bubble at Walt Disney World due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19)…