Lakers News: LeBron James Offers Condolenses After Death Of Hockey Star Johnny Gaudreau & Brother

The entire sports world came together on Friday morning to mourn the death of hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, and that includes Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Johnny and Matthew were tragically killed on Thursday night when they were hit by a drunk driver while riding their bikes. They were in New Jersey to celebrate their sister’s wedding, which was set to take place on Friday.

Unfortunately, drunk driving is still a massive issue in the United State and this is just the latest example. It’s an extremely sad story and James took to social media to offer his condolences to the Gaudreau family:

Insane man! 🤦🏾‍♂️ . I instantly got so down😔and sad🥺 after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2024

Johnny Gaudreau, who was known by many as “Johnny Hockey,” played in 11 NHL seasons for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets. He was named an All-Star in 2022 and seemed to be entering the prime of his career at age 31. Meanwhile, Matthew played in the minors for years and was just 29.

Hopefully the NFL and sports world will continue to support the Gaudreau family through this difficult time.

Deion Sanders credits Lakers’ LeBron James as great father

As a family man, it’s not surprising that the deaths of the Gaudreau brothers was emotional for LeBron James.

James can also relate to Deion and Shedeur Sanders as he in now playing on the same Lakers team as his son Bronny. Both LeBron and Deion have received criticism for how they have parented their kids, perhaps pushing them too far to make it as professional athletes.

Deion respects and appreciates what LeBron has done though, recently crediting both him and LaVar Ball as great fathers.

“All the African American fathers that we grew up with, I used to watch them and see that connectivity that they had with their sons, and it was just so damn phenomenal man. I would mimic that… You know why everyone jumped on LaVar Ball? Because he was present and no one was speaking out for his babies. He was like, ‘My son’s going to be this, my son’s going to be that.’ Two first rounds later, three playing pro sports, the other one’s overseas. You gotta give him love… You got to give Bron love. You can say what you want, he’s been there. He’s supposed to pave the road, he’s supposed to pave the way for his baby. Last time I checked, everybody doing it. Ain’t no fun if the homie can’t have none.”

