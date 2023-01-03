Lakers News: LeBron James Offers Thoughts & Prayers For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a win to close out their road trip, beating the Charlotte Hornets thanks to another scoring outburst from LeBron James.

James has been on a tear since turning 38, dropping back-to-back 40-point performances to help the Lakers stay afloat in the standings. However, while he and the Lakers got to celebrate a victory the NFL was in uncharted territory as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter after a hard hit on Monday Night Football.

The game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Bills was eventually suspended and James offered his thoughts and prayers to Hamlin, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Obviously, I don’t know what happened. I seen the play, but I don’t know exactly what happened. My thoughts and super prayers go up to the skies above for that kid’s family, for him. For that brotherhood of the NFL and everybody a part of the NFL family. It’s definitely the right call by either…whoever made that call. Roger Goodell or whoever had an opportunity or the authority to make that call to suspend that. “The safety of players in all sports is always the most important. It was a terrible thing to see and I wish nothing but the best for that kid. For the city of Buffalo, for the franchise of the Bills. Like I said, for the rest of the NFL, too, as well and also the Bengals that was there playing in that game. I’m a huge fan of the NFL, I’m a huge fan of football and you never want to see anything like that happen even in that type of competition that they’re playing in.”

It was a scary situation as Hamlin originally looked to be fine after he got up and took a couple steps before falling backward. Players from both teams took a knee while Hamlin received medical attention the field. The safety was eventually loaded into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

What happened to Hamlin is a good reminder that these are real people playing and that there are things much more important than sports. As of now, the sports world is waiting to hear more on Hamlin’s condition and hopefully it’s nothing but good news.

Darvin Ham believes Lakers are in good space after finishing road trip 3-2

Since Anthony Davis went out, the Lakers have struggled to string together many wins but they did manage to close their five-game road trip on a high note. As a result, head coach Darvin Ham believes his team’s in a good space as they head back to Los Angeles.

