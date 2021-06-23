Lakers News: LeBron James & Others React To Alex Caruso’s Marijuana Arrest
Normally, an NBA player getting arrested comes with some sort of league investigation and potential fines and suspensions. However, it doesn’t appear the reaction will be quite as negative with Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, who was arrested by Texas A&M University police for possession of marijuana on Tuesday.

The report is that Caruso was attempting to board a flight in College Station, Texas when a grinder filled with marijuana was found in his backpack. Given that marijuana is legal in California and several other states, Caruso’s carelessness is certainly forgivable.

Once the news broke, fans, players, and members of the media flooded to social media to see the reaction. Because the NBA no longer tests for marijuana as part of updated policies surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it’s unlikely that Caruso will see any punishment, making the situation that much funnier.

Even LeBron James, who generally does not talk about this kind of thing publicly, could resist getting in on the social media fun. Caruso was a fan favorite and a locker room favorite within the Lakers organization, and it’s doubtful that this changes any opinion about him.

Beyond James, media member Stephen A. Smith, former players like Matt Barnes, Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins, and current players such as JJ Redick have all stated their opinion on the issue. The prevailing theme is something along the lines of Caruso not having done anything wrong.

Some of the best responses can be seen below.

