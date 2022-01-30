Lakers News: LeBron James Partners With Crypto.com To Educate Akron Community On Cryptocurrency

The cryptocurrency industry has taken a deep leap into the world of sports, as evidenced by the name change of the Los Angeles Lakers’ home from Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena.

As part of the deal, the platform has become an official cryptocurrency partner of the Lakers and the L.A. Kings. Crypto.com also committed to “working in the Los Angeles community to prioritize sustainability and community engagement,” the company said in a statement.

It now has teamed up with the Lakers’ biggest star for similar purposes. LeBron James and his LeBron James Family Foundation will launch an educational program in partnership with Crypto.com in his hometown of Akron, OH., focused on opportunities offered by the blockchain-powered iteration of the Internet.

James confirmed his new endeavor on Twitter, writing that everyone “deserves the same access” and “the opportunity to call their own shots”:

Another incredible program for my community. Everyone deserves the same access. Everyone deserves the opportunity to call their own shot. @LJFamfoundation @cryptocom https://t.co/7HCbLDmIGf — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 28, 2022

The partnership will allow the participants of James’ I PROMISE program and their families to “get a strong foundation in Web3 and the innovations behind blockchain-based decentralized applications,” Crypto.com said in a statement.

“Blockchain technology is revolutionizing our economy, sports and entertainment, the art world, and how we engage with one another. I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind,” James told Crypto.com.

“Crypto.com and I are aligned on the need to educate and support my community with the information and tools they need for inclusion. I’m looking forward to working with them to bring these opportunities to my community.”

James named All-Star captain once again

While James seems to have achieved another major win in his entrepreneurial career, the 37-year-old forward has continued his incredible play on the court this season.

With that, he was recently named the Western Conference’s All-Star captain once again, marking the fifth straight year he’s been one of the two captains.

James will draft his team in the coming weeks, looking to improve to 5-0 as an All-Star general manager.

