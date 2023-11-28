Lakers News: LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For Most All-Time NBA Minutes

During Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes in NBA history combining the regular and postseason. James passed him by playing 54,645 regular season minutes and counting with 11,654 playoff minutes.

This is just the latest on the long list of milestones for James, who continues to be playing at an extremely high level in his 21st NBA season. James, of course, passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last February with the legend himself on hand to honor LeBron at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers’ current road trip has gotten off to a special start for James as he first return home to Cleveland and not only led L.A. to a win, but he also opened up his new museum in his hometown of Akron.

Now, James is in Philadelphia and breaking another NBA record in his historic career. In his 21st season, James is now the NBA’s all-time minutes and points leader while winning four championships, making 10 NBA Finals and winning four MVPs. He is one of the greatest to ever do it, and it’s great to see him reaching all of these milestones while wearing a Lakers jersey.

LeBron James discusses how Lakers can get more consistency from Anthony Davis

While James didn’t have his best game when he returned to Cleveland, the same can’t be said for Anthony Davis, who was dominant in the Lakers’ road win. Davis’ performance showed what he is capable of when his teammates get him consistent looks offensively LeBron discussed what he believes will help accomplish that.

“Yeah I mean we expect a lot from AD. We want him to be aggressive offensively and at the same time anchor our defense. Tonight was an AD game. Defensively they have those trees in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, and I thought AD did a great job attacking, and at the same time trying to defend and cover the glass when those guards are getting into the paint, trying to change shots at the rim and get blocked shots, and trying to clean the glass at the same time. So AD was big time tonight for us.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!