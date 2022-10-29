Lakers News: LeBron James Passes Karl Malone For Most 20-Point Games In NBA History
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James moved to first all-time on the NBA’s 20-point games list in the team’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

James scored 28 points against the Timberwolves, moving him past Karl Malone, who he tied in a recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 38-year-old now leads a list containing some of the league’s greatest scorers in history via NBA:

The Lakers are well-represented on the list with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain making appearances as well as brief Purple and Gold members in Carmelo Anthony and Malone.

James will be the first person to tell someone that he doesn’t consider himself a scorer, but his combination of athleticism, size, physicality and basketball IQ allows him to be in a position to put up points. James is currently leading the Lakers in scoring during the 2022-23 season with 25.2 points per game as he is a needed source of offense but also it’s a testament to his skill as an all-around basketball player.

Due to his durability and productivity this late in his career, James is on pace to break many more records with all eyes on him coming for the all-time scoring record. James has already discussed how humbling it would be to potentially break Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing record, and as of now, he is well on pace to surpass him sometime in the middle of the season.

However, while it’s fun to see James continue to climb lists amongst the all-time greats, the truth of the matter is that his accomplishments are being overshadowed by the Lakers’ inability to win games. Fans are desperate to see Los Angeles back in the playoffs competing for a title and James needs to be the leader who gets them there, scorer or not.

LeBron James speaks to importance of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record was thought by many to be an unreachable feat because of how long and productive the Laker legend was. However, James has matched the former center’s longevity and is now knocking on the door to becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The importance of the record is not lost on James who acknowledged that it carries a lot of weight among basketball fans and personnel.

