Lakers News: LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant For Most Christmas Day Games Played

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for the most games played on Christmas Day (17) after suiting up against the Dallas Mavericks.

During his playing days, Bryant was one of the most exciting and thrilling stars to watch and playing for the Lakers almost always guaranteed he would be making an appearance during the holidays. James assumed the mantle as the most popular player in the league once the Black Mamba retired, and his since been a staple on Christmas.

Los Angeles remains one of the biggest draws on the Christmas slate despite their lackluster rosters the past few years. This year is no different as the Lakers are near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, yet still get a game on one of the league’s marquee days.

However, James’ 17th Christmas Day showcase didn’t go according to plan as he and the Lakers fell apart in the third quarter to the Mavericks. Los Angeles gave up an inexplicable 51 points in the third quarter as the defense non-existent with Dallas repeatedly moved the ball for wide-open looks from beyond the arc.

James scored a game-high 38 points, with most of his production coming in the first half where he routinely got to the rim against a small Mavericks frontcourt. Although he was able to keep the offense going in the second half, the team’s overall defense negated any good that he did.

Aside from the Christmas Day games, James’ twilight is starting to resemble Bryant’s as both superstars endured injuries late in their careers and missed the playoffs several times. Unlike Bryant, however, the current front office has opportunities to improve the current roster around James though they’ve shown a reluctance to part with their draft picks.

Los Angeles already feels like it’s drawing dead in the water when it comes to making the postseason, though fans have been able to at least enjoy James as he chases after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. There hasn’t been much to cheer for so far this season, but the King remains a joy to watch.

De’Aaron Fox praises LeBron James’ longevity

Even in Year 20, James continues to amaze his contemporaries as he fights against Father Time. What James is doing at his age is unprecedented and should be appreciated.

In their recent game against the Sacramento Kings, James had another stellar performance and De’Aaron Fox had nothing but high praise for the star.

