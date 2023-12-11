Lakers News: LeBron James Pens Emotional Social Media Post Following Bronny’s USC Debut

It was a truly exciting and emotional weekend for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Just one day after he and Anthony Davis led the Lakers to the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship, he had an even more important task on Sunday. LeBron’s son Bronny James made his debut as a USC Trojan, suiting up for the first time after the scary heart issue he suffered during the summer.

Of course it is well known now that during a practice on campus, Bronny would collapse due to what was ultimately ruled cardiac arrest. It was an extremely terrifying time for the entire James family, but Bronny was able to make a full recovery and worked hard to be able to return to the court.

That day came on Sunday as Bronny came off the bench in his USC debut at the Galen Center and LeBron was front row as was expected. After the game, LeBron posted an emotional note on Instagram, calling Bronny incredible and saying his son gave him more life:

Bronny finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and an unbelievable chasedown block that was eerily reminiscent of his father. Bronny would play just 16 minutes as he was on a minutes restriction, but unfortunately the Trojans were upset 84-79 in overtime by Long Beach State.

The end result was secondary to LeBron and the James family, however, as Bronny making that full recovery and being on the court once again was far and away the most important thing. LeBron had made it clear that he was going to be in attendance for this contest regardless of whether it interfered with his Lakers schedule. Thankfully for the Lakers, it didn’t come to that, but it shows the significance of this moment for LeBron James.

Family is of the utmost importance for LeBron and this post was just a snippet of the emotions he felt and the love he has for his son. This was the first of hopefully many games as a Trojan for Bronny and you can be sure LeBron plans to be in attendance for as many as he can.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis make All-Tournament Team

Of course the night before, James had his own history to make as he and Davis led the Lakers to the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament Championship. LeBron was named Tournament MVP and on Monday both he and Davis were named to the first ever All-Tournament Team.

LeBron and Davis were no-brainer selections as was Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who led his team to the Finals. Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannnis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant round out the team.

