Lakers News: LeBron James & Peyton Manning Creating Basketball Series On Netflix Similar To ‘Quarterback’

One of the most notable athletes in the world unquestionably is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James due to his historic career filled with countless accolades. But, he is also a successful businessman off the court, having his own entertainment company for example.

James’ net worth is now $1 billion due to his financial success throughout the years, like the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, equity in Blaze Pizza, Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool FC. The four-time champion is calculated with his investments, which have obviously paid off.

Within recent weeks, it was announced that James and his partner Maverick Carter would return for ‘TNF in The Shop,’ an alternative broadcast for Thursday Night Football games that is now in its second season. And now there is another project on the horizon for LeBron.

James and NFL legend Peyton Manning are looking to come together to create a basketball series for Netflix, similar to the ‘Quarterback’ series, via Jessica Toonkel of The Wall Street Journal:

Two of the biggest legends in sports, LeBron James and Peyton Manning, are looking to join forces in the entertainment world. James’s entertainment company, SpringHill Company, is in talks with Manning’s Omaha Productions to create a show—modeled on the hit Netflix series “Quarterback”—that would follow the lives of professional basketball players, according to people familiar with the situation. Higher Ground Productions, the production company of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, is involved in the discussions, as is the NBA. The basketball show is expected to appear on Netflix, according to some of the people.

An interesting wrinkle is the addition of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, but having four prominent public figures be the driving force behind this show is a good sign.

It seems that this is a relatively new idea with little detail about the show, but ‘Quarterback’ was a popular show due to giving viewers an inside look at what it is like for quarterbacks in the NFL and what they go through each season. The first season was a huge success featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota throughout the course of the 2022 NFL season.

This concept would translate seamlessly with an NBA focus and having James orchestrate that vision would be interesting given his previous success in basketball, film making and business. James is unlikely to participate in the show himself, but nonetheless, with the amount of star talent in the NBA, there wouldn’t be any wrong choices on whose story to tell.

James explains what motivates him going into year 21

After the Lakers were eliminated in the Western Conference Finals, James gave a scare to fans with his potentially considering retirement. Thankfully, he is back for his 21st season and recently explained what motivated him to keep playing.

