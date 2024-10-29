Lakers News: LeBron James Playing Through Illness

Something that was very noticeable in the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night was the performance of LeBron James. The Lakers superstar seemed a bit more passive than usual and wasn’t attacking the basket with his normal level of aggression and force.

James shot just 3-of-14 from the field and nearly saw his streak of double-digit scoring games come to an end. A late 3-pointer brought him to 11 points on the night and LeBron added five rebounds and eight assists, but the Lakers came up short 109-105.

Afterwards, LeBron’s struggles were a topic and when asked if he was feeling under the weather the Lakers star indeed revealed that he has been dealing with an illness for the past couple of days, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I’ve been better. You can hear it in my voice. (It started) Friday.”

It was evident that something was off with LeBron, especially considering his unbelievable performance in the Lakers’ prior game against the Sacramento Kings. On that night, James looked like his peak self in taking over the fourth quarter and leading the Lakers to victory, alongside Anthony Davis, on the second night of a back-to-back no less.

But against Phoenix, that burst and energy just wasn’t there and it showed. Everyone is entitled to off nights, especially someone of LeBron’s stature, but the Lakers can ill-afford to have him struggle that much offensively, particularly when facing off against a Suns team led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

There is no doubt James will be looking to bounce back in the Lakers next game and the stage is set for it as he returns to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers. LeBron always looks to put on a show in his hometown and after this performance in Phoenix, he will have a little more motivation to show out.

LeBron James stresses importance of Lakers bouncing back after first loss

LeBron James will undoubtedly be looking for a bounce back performance, but he knows it is important for the Lakers as a team to turn right around and get back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season.

Following the Suns loss, LeBron spoke about how the Lakers can’t let a ‘snowball turn into an avalanche’ and the importance of not letting losses come in bunches. That is what doomed the Lakers last season with multiple losing streaks of three or more games so they are focused on ensuring that doesn’t happen again this year.

