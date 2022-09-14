Lakers News: LeBron James Poses For First-Ever Family Photo Shoot With Vanity Fair

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James remains a sports superstar and cultural icon 20 years after his NBA debut, hardly showing signs of slowing down even as he approaches his 40s.

James is preparing for his fifth season with the Lakers, hoping to return to the battle for the NBA championship after two disappointing years. At the same time, he grows his career as an entrepreneur, philanthrope and entertainer, proving to be the 21st century’s renaissance man.

The 37-year-old spoke to Vanity Fair about his extraordinary career, posing for a first-ever photo shoot with his family — including wife Savannah’s parents and James’ mother Gloria.

The 18-time All-Star shared pictures from the October issue of the magazine on Instagram. “There’s King’s and Queen’s/Royalty in America as well and I hope I can be one of the ones who showcase that on a daily basis. James Gang at home! Love our family so damn much!” he captioned the post.

The feature celebrates the generational change in the James family with LeBron’s sons, Bryce and Bronny, readying themselves for professional basketball careers of their own. It also explores the four-time NBA champion’s cultural and societal footprint and how it intersects with his illustrious career.

In his most recent media venture, LeBron co-executive produced a Netflix documentary about Team USA’s men’s basketball team’s Olympic gold win at the 2008 Games in Beijing, “The Redeem Team.”

Netflix released a trailer for the movie earlier this week, starring James and Lakers icon Kobe Bryant. “The Redeem Team” premieres on Oct. 7.

The Vanity Fair photoshoot comes after LeBron, Bryce and Bronny appeared on the Sports Illustrated cover last month. The buzz around the Lakers All-Star’s sons seemingly continues to grow — with James himself making sure they remain in the public eye.

The forward recently said he could play until Bryce — who is at least three years away from becoming NBA draft-eligible — enters the league.

Jeanie Buss wants James to retire as Laker

In early August, James signed a contract extension with the Lakers, committing to the franchise for at least another two years. Franchise president Jeanie Buss later emphasized the importance of the forward’s decision, saying it will allow L.A. to compete for the title again.

Buss added James’ extension featured on top of the Lakers’ priority list for the summer because she wants him to retire as part of the organization.

