Lakers News: LeBron James Praises Anthony Edwards During 34-Point Performance For Team USA

For a time, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James wasn’t just the face of the NBA, but also the face of USA Basketball. LeBron won two gold medals during his time with USA basketball and now the time for a new face is here and it looks as if Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is ready to take that mantle.

Heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Edwards has lead Team USA in scoring during the team’s exhibition schedule and he capped things off with an unbelievable 34-point performance in their comeback victory over Germany on Sunday. And that performance caught the eye of the Lakers star. James took to X during the contest to shout out Edwards for his impressive outing:

🐜 Man cooking!! That boy 🥶 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 20, 2023

Team USA trailed by as many as 16 points in the third quarter against Germany, but Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Lakers guard Austin Reaves led the comeback effort in the second half. Reaves and Haliburton were huge in the third to get the game within striking distance, but it was Edwards who took over in the fourth where he scored 14 of his 34 points and eventually put the game away for good down the stretch.

Edwards is already viewed as one of the NBA’s top rising stars. He made his first All-Star appearance this past season where he was the first reserve pick of James, so the Lakers star clearly recognizes his talent as do most who watch basketball. He is continuing to grow and the old guard of the NBA is undoubtedly taking notice.

Edwards’ performance during the FIBA World Cup could serve as a launching pad for him going into next season as could be the case for many players suiting up for Team USA. LeBron is undoubtedly keeping an eye on Reaves, who has emerged as a crucial piece of the American squad, but Edwards has also emerged as the leader and primary option on the team. And James, like many others, is clearly impressed.

Lakers' Austin Reaves says D'Angelo Russell is one of the most selfless teammates he's ever had

Reaves and Edwards get the chance to get to know each other better on Team USA, but the two do share a teammate in point guard D’Angelo Russell, who was teammates with Edwards in Minnesota before being traded to the Lakers at last year’s trade deadline.

Russell and Reaves developed some pretty good chemistry last season and the latter thinks highly of his backcourt mate, calling him one of the most selfless teammates he’s ever been around and noting how he truly wants everyone to succeed.

