Lakers News: LeBron James Praises NBA & NBPA For Handling Of Pandemic Season

The last two seasons have been unlike any other in the history of the NBA. For LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, it meant the quickest turnaround in league history after winning a championship and a number of obstacles throughout the season.

Those issues were felt throughout the league as teams had to deal with constant testing and a condensed schedule, which meant less practice time, and even games being outright cancelled due to teams being unable to field a proper roster.

But the NBA and all 30 teams pushed through everything and things are now close to being back to normal with fans back in arenas in some way across the league. That in itself is something James is thankful to have back.

“Well the one thing that I’m happy about is to see fans back in our buildings,” LeBron said. That is the number one thing I’m extremely excited about and happy about, to see fans. Obviously we know we had a couple instances over the last week with some fans taking it a little bit too extra but at the end of the day, fans being back in the building is a beautiful thing to see.

“So you commend the PA, you commend the league, Adam Silver and his crew on figuring out a way to withstand the pandemic, to withstand it and the players committing to it.

The players and coaches undoubtedly had to make a major commitment in order for the season to happen in the way it did. James was clear that it wasn’t easy, but hopes the worst is in the past.

“It’s been tough, like I said, it’s been tough for all of us getting tested two or three times a day and at all hours throughout the day,” James added. “But guys committed to it and guys are happy to be back on the floor and doing it for the love of the game, doing it for your teammates, doing it for your family and also just having the fans back in the building. So hopefully we got this thing under wraps but the league has done a great job of withstanding the time and hopefully we continue to keep going.”

Should things continue on this path, James will be ready to go for a much more normal 2021-22 season where he will be hoping to help the Lakers bring in their 18th championship.

James to change jersey number from 23 to 6

When he does return to the court in the purple and gold, things will be slightly different for James as he will be undergoing a jersey change.

LeBron will reportedly be switching from No. 23 to 6, which he last wore during his four-year stint with the Miami Heat. The change apparently has to do with the upcoming release of his film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, in which he wears the number 6.

Despite James’ change, Anthony Davis will not be switching to the number 23, which he had worn previously throughout his career before joining the Lakers.

