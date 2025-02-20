Lakers News: LeBron James Preaches Patience With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disappointing 3-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets in their first game back from the All-Star break. While LeBron James led the way with 26 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, Luka Doncic struggled in his third game with his new team.

Doncic shot just 5-of-18 from the field and 1-of-9 from 3-point range, finishing with just 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists along with six turnovers. He was also targeted defensively down the stretch by the Hornets, which led to some key baskets for Charlotte in the clutch.

It certainly wasn’t the way the Lakers or Doncic wanted to start the home stretch, but LeBron understands that it will take time for his co-star to completely integrate with the team. He pointed out that Doncic is still working his way back from a long-term injury while learning the Lakers’ plays, schemes and coverages.

“It’s his third game since Christmas. And it’s his third game with us,” James said after the loss. “He still doesn’t know all the plays, he doesn’t know all of the defensive coverages, all the signals and things we’ve built since September. Obviously we’re trying to fast track it on the fly, he’s coming back from his injury, he’s getting back into form. So we’re all working through it together.”

This trade caused a major shift and it will be a process for things to come together. That being said, LeBron is already seeing the positive effects that the attention he and Doncic draws will have on the rest of the team and the open looks it will create.

“Yeah, for sure. That’s going to be it every night,” James added. “Obviously, myself, Luka [Dončić] and AR [Austin Reaves], we’re going to draw so much attention. Myself and Luka, we’re going to get double teamed a lot. Our guys just have to be recipients and be ready to shoot, drive or pass. It’s easy. It’s an easy game after that.”

It has only been three games for Doncic in a Lakers uniform and the added issue of him coming off an injury has only made things a bit tougher in terms of integrating into the system. It will take time, but LeBron and the rest of the Lakers remain confident that once they figure everything out, it will be a rough time for opposing defenses trying to stop them.

Lakers’ Dorian Finney-Smith highlights differences between Luka Doncic and LeBron James

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are two of the best creators the NBA has ever seen and having both on the Lakers should lead to great things. Dorian Finney-Smith, who played with Doncic in Dallas, recently spoke on a couple of differences between the two.

“It’s different because one is moving super fast and the other one kind of moves at his own speed,” Finney-Smith noted. “It’s a little different. I will say, Luka can throw more late passes… He may throw the ball without looking at you, but Bron will tell you in a timeout that you’re gonna be open. So that’s a little different.”

