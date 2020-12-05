Lakers News: LeBron James Predicts Kyle Kuzma Will Take ‘Giant Leap’

Kyle Kuzma’s game-winning 3-pointer in the a seeding game against the Denver Nuggets was one of the his highlights from what was an overall encouraging performance inside the NBA bubble.

Kuzma felt so confident executing the play he later said he would take the shot even if it was Jesus defending him. The Utah product made noticeable progress during the NBA restart, particularly on the defensive end, as compared to his average form prior to the four-month hiatus.

However, his offense still yielded mixed results. The 25-year-old forward ended the playoffs averaging 10 points and shooting just 31.3% from deep, failing to become the Lakers’ “third-star” as expected.

However, LeBron James seems to have faith in his younger teammate and selected him as who would show progress over the course of the 2020-21 season:

Kuzma revealed his agent had spoken with the Lakers over a contract extension, although did not offer comments over the outcome of the talks. “We’ll see,” he said.

Both sides have until Dec. 21 to come to an agreement and otherwise will have to wait until the offseason if that date passes, when he would become a restricted free agent.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said the team was open to extending Kuzma’s contract when the time was right. He also praised the forward for his growth and expresses confidence his progress would continue next season.

Lakers reportedly were “gauging the marker” for Kuzma

Prior to the beginning of free agency, rumors circulated about potential trades Kuzma could have been a part of.

However, those talks were believed to be just the organization’s attempt to see what interest and market exists for the forward. His value in a one-for-one trade scenario reportedly turned out not to be too high.

