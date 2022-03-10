Lakers News: LeBron James Preferred Carmelo Anthony’s Final Look Over His Own In Loss To Rockets
Every loss feels like a new low for the Los Angeles Lakers, and their recent disaster supports that notion considering they were dismantled in overtime by the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers look outmatched all night athletically against a young Rockets team full of players looking to get up and down the floor. Houston is a trigger-happy team from beyond the arc, and Los Angeles had no answer for them in overtime when they hit 3-pointer after 3-pointer to put them away early.

On the Lakers’ final possession of regulation, LeBron James drove to the basket, and instead of forcing a shot over a defender, he kicked it out to Carmelo Anthony, who had a good look. Anthony’s long midrange jumper missed the mark, but James chalked up his decision to pass due to the quality of Anthony’s shot.

“I could have forced a reverse layup, but I wasn’t in a position to feel like I could’ve gotten a great look,” explained James. “I could’ve gotten a decent look. And I feel like Melo’s look was a lot better than mine. So it’s literally that simple.”

It is hard to blame James for making that play because the Rockets collapsed on his drive, leaving Anthony nearly alone on the wing. Anthony took the pass, pump-faked his defender, and stepped into a jumper he has hit thousands of times. The result was not what the Lakers wanted, but the play was the correct one at the moment.

James has always been unselfish, even in the most critical of moments, and this was the latest example of him playing his brand of basketball. He will surely draw some flack for not taking the potential game-winner, but if someone like Anthony has a better chance of scoring, then it was the right pass to make.

Regardless, Los Angeles finds itself in a precarious spot as it seems like their Play-In Tournament spot is slipping through their fingers. After losing to the worst team in the Western Conference, it is anyone’s guess if they can make some sort of run.

Carmelo Anthony explains adjustments playing center

Without Anthony Davis, Anthony was forced into backup center minutes, where the results have been mixed at best. Playing as the lone big in small lineups has its challenges, and Anthony explained some of the adjustments he has to make.

