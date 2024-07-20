Lakers News: LeBron James Proud Of Bronny James For Staying Focused

Due to being part of Team USA this summer, LeBron James hasn’t been able to watch his son Bronny James play for the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League in person. But rest assured, LeBron is definitely watching from afar.

With Team USA currently in London, LeBron was up in the middle of the night to watch Bronny have his best performance so far. He finished with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the Lakers’ four-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was the second straight good game for Bronny and just as a father, LeBron is happy to see his son making his dreams come true with the Lakers, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

“As a family, obviously we’re just proud of the fact that he’s even at this point,” LeBron said Friday in London, where Team USA will practice and play over the next six days.

The performances from Bronny in the Lakers’ last two Summer League games are certainly encouraging after a rough start. That, of course, led to a lot of criticism online and in the media which is always going to be the case for Bronny in this situation.

But, at least publicly, Bronny has not allowed all of the talk to get to him and has simply continued to work and improve, which LeBron feels is the best thing as he continues to grow as a player:

“I mean, he’s 19 years old, so he has so much room to grow,” LeBron said Friday. “He has so much more to learn, but the best thing, he just keeps his head down and just stays focused. “So the best will continue to come as he continues to work and continues to get better and better.”

There is simply no escaping all of the talk surrounding Bronny. It’s already enough being the son of LeBron James, but adding in the fact that they’re on the same team, and that team is the Lakers, it’s just the perfect combination for a ton of negativity.

But Bronny is handling it all extremely well and if he continues as he has been, just continuing to work hard, then he will continue to grow and develop into the player he, his father and the Lakers believe he can become.

Kevin Hart offers advice to Lakers’ Bronny James on dealing with criticism

There are many who have come to the defense of Bronny James as well and, at least, offered some kind words and advice on dealing with the immense amount of hate and criticism he has received. The latest to speak on it is comedian Kevin Hart.

The international star is known as a huge basketball fan and he gave some advice to Bronny saying that there are positive things being said, but they are drowned out by the negative and people love the story of the ‘bad guy.’

Hart added that locking into that mindset of just working, eliminates the power that those words have.

