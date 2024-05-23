Lakers News: LeBron James Proud Of How Bronny Has Navigated NBA Draft Process

There is a lot of clamor about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny and who he is as a prospect as the 2024 NBA Draft nears closer. It has unfortunately resulted in unnecessary pressure for the 19-years-old, although he has been able to handle it and seems ready to take a leap to play professionally.

While there have been flashes of great perimeter defense and tremendous athleticism in Bronny’s game, it is clear that there is a need for some development for him to continue to grow as a player. Regardless, the coveted 3-and-D skillset is there for Bronny as a point guard and could be valuable for whoever drafts him.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Bronny is his self-awareness as he seems to know that he isn’t destined for superstardom right away. When asked at the NBA Draft Combine about players he models his game after, Bronny named players like Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Davion Mitchell, who are really considered stars, but great role players.

When discussing how his son has gone through the pre-draft process on his “Mind the Game” podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron couldn’t help but be proud of Bronny for the maturity he has shown:

“Yeah, I think he’s figuring it out. I wanted him to kind of figure it out on his own, where he sees himself fit in the NBA, or where he sees what his comp looks like. To see him mention guys like Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, a few other guys, Marcus Smart, in our league, Davion Mitchell, these are guys who like come in and for a team that is trying to win championships, a team that wants to win every night, these are the players that you have to have on your team. It doesn’t always show up in the box scores, but it always shows up in the winning plays. And for Bronny to have that perspective on where he stands today, that’s great. I think that’s great for any team to be able to have a 19-year-old kid, like you said, I know that wasn’t my goal. My goal was like, listen, I’m trying to make it to the All-Star game in year one. I want to be, All-Star, I want to be MVP, I want to be all of these things and a lot of us have those aspirations. But for Bronny to have that mindset of listen, at this point in time in my life and in my game, I know where I stand, but I know have I affect the game. He’s just a winning player and I just love his mindset and some of his answers and to a lot of the questions that were given to him, I was in awe of because we’ve never actually talked about it. But he’s living in it, he’s living in the moment and he’s definitely carving out his own lane. He’s definitely not his dad and I’m not him. I wouldn’t be able to handle the scrutiny and all the things that he got going on at his age at his level and with social media. I didn’t have social media to deal with when I came in at 18. I did have a lot of scrutiny, I did have a lot of things that was put on my shoulders. But I didn’t have every single day, around the clock news coverage, sports shows, things are talking about this particular person every single day. Or you go online or on social media and X and Instagram and everyone can comment every single day about whatever they want to say. I didn’t have to deal with that and to see him handle it with such class and just self awareness and just staying even keeled is just a remarkable thing, man. Super proud of him, me and Savannah talk about it all the time, how proud we are of our kids and he’s the oldest. We always told him from day one, listen, you have to set an example for your brother, your little sister and he continues to do that.”

It’s become clear that a lot of the hate Bronny has received is because of his dad, so for him to be able to ignore it and stay focused on the draft process has been impressive. Hopefully this stands out to NBA executives and raises Bronny’s draft stock to be able to land in the right situation come draft time.

