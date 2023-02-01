Lakers News: LeBron James Proud To Move Into Fourth All-Time In Assists Although Gives Credit To Teammates

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will soon be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, now less than 100 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. But anyone who has watched LeBron throughout his career would say that his best asset is his court vision and ability to set up teammates.

James is truly one of the greatest passers the NBA has ever seen and on Tuesday he climbed into the top five of the all-time assists list. During the Lakers’ overtime win over the New York Knicks, LeBron passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to move into fourth all-time.

Afterward, James spoke on how he felt about his latest accomplishment, noting that getting his teammates involved is what he loves to do most, via NBA.com:

“It’s amazing because that’s just what I love to do. Getting my guys involved and trying to put the ball on time and on target with my guys throughout the course of my career. I’m with another great group that allows me to see the space and see the floor and I’m able to get it to them with the right type of pass, but they have to make the shots and they’ve done a great job of that not only this season, but over the course my career so it’s pretty cool. Any time you link with some of the greats, you know Mark Jackson played here, was drafted here by the Knicks so it’s a super cool thing. And obviously we know with Nash, I played against him for many, many years and his ability to pass the ball was very uncanny.”

It is truly unbelievable that James is at such an elite level both as a scorer and passer. You won’t see anyone from the top 10 assists list also in the top 10 scoring list. In fact, none of them are even in the top 25 scorers of all time, yet somehow he is in the top five of both. His sustained level of excellence for the Lakers this season has been remarkable to watch and solidifies his spot as one of the greatest players ever.

All eyes now turn to Kareem’s scoring record and it won’t be long before this Lakers great passes another Lakers legend to sit atop the all-time scoring throne.

Kyrie Irving believes Lakers’ LeBron James should be celebrated as much as possible

One player who is very appreciative of everything LeBron James has accomplished is his former teammate Kyrie Irving, now with the Brooklyn Nets. Following the Lakers’ contest with Brooklyn, Irving was asked about LeBron and he showered him with praise.

Irving noted how difficult it is for LeBron to have succeeded with the amount of pressure that was put on him as an 18-year old. The All-Star added that everyone should congratulate and celebrate James as much as possible for everything he has done.

