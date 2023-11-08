Lakers News: LeBron James Provides Positive Update Regarding Bronny’s Recovery

The James family was faced with a tragic situation when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny collapsed during a practice at USC in what was eventually deemed as cardiac arrest this past summer. It was the last thing anyone expected due to Bronny being an active teenager and played basketball his whole life.

This shows how this kind of things can happen to anyone, no matter how active a person is, similar to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who had a similar incident on Monday Night Football back in January. Thankfully, Bronny was not hospitalized for long and seems to be in high spirits since the incident.

James’ son committed to USC for his seemingly one and only year of college but is still working his way back to playing form. USC played their first game against Kansas State on Monday, which was a Trojans 82-69 win. LeBron provided an update on Bronny’s recovery after the Lakers lost to the Miami Heat, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Things are going in the right direction with Bronny’s progress. He’s doing rehab. Every week he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big moment at the end of this month to see if we can continue to go forward. If he’s cleared, we’ll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing, with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations. Everything is on the up and up. We’re proud of his progress, we’re proud of his strength. And between all the doctors that he’s seeing from everywhere he’s been — and obviously I don’t want to talk too much about that — but everyone who he’s seeing and all his [physical therapy] people and USC included and everybody, they’ve done a hell of a job of getting him to the point today and we want to continue to go forward.”

With how serious of a health issue a cardiac arrest is, this is great news and seems that Bronny will be able to return back to playing in the near future. Obviously, there are a lot of expectations for the 18-year-old as he is pursuing an NBA career and LeBron has made it clear that he wants to play alongside him when he gets drafted.

There is no official timetable for Bronny’s return, but everything seems to be trending in the right direction. He is truly a talented young player and fans are anxiously waiting for him to play for USC, who will have to hold it down as he returns to playing shape.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo believes James is greatest NBA player ever

Now in the midst of his 21st season, James is still playing at a high level, defying all odds of Father Time. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo commends the kind of player LeBron is and the father he is off the court, calling him the greatest to ever do it.

