Lakers News: LeBron James Ranked No. 9 In ESPN’s Annual NBARank List

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is heading into his 21st season with still seemingly a lot left in the tank despite some retirement speculation after being eliminated in the Western Conference Finals.

With the beginning of the 2022-23 season starting off so poorly, James and his co-star Anthony Davis had to exert vast amount of energy to will the team into the playoffs. L.A. made serious moves at the trade deadline to aid the stars in making a playoff push. But while the Lakers were able to make the playoffs, it resulted in the 38-year-old torn a tendon in his right foot and clearly was not 100% in the postseason.

After spending the summer healing and resting, James is ready to play this upcoming season and is excited about the roster that surrounds him.

In 55 games last season, the forward averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 50% from the field and 32.1% from 3. Despite missing time and now about to turn 39, James was given the No. 9 spot in ESPN’s annual player rankings going into this season:

Why he fell three spots: James missed 27 games last season because of a right foot injury, continuing a string of bad luck for his body that’s caused him to only play in 278 out of a possible 389 regular-season games since joining the Lakers. It’s where he’s showing his age the most. One huge question for 2023-24: It’s been nearly 10 years since James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second stint with the supposed goal of taking some of the load off his shoulders with All-Stars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love there to lead the way. That never really happened with the Cavs, with James still being the clear No. 1. And it hasn’t happened in L.A. Yet. Will the Lakers’ young core of talent in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura finally allow James to be a part of the system rather than the system? James’ path to the No. 1 ranking: Count him out at your own risk. As James told ESPN when he entered the offseason contemplating retirement following a sweep by the Denver Nuggets: “I’m still better than 90% of the NBA … maybe 95.” If he can add a fifth championship to his résumé, he’ll not only make a case for the best in today’s game, but for best of all time.

For a 38-year-old to still be considered a top-10 player in the NBA is a testament to how James has taken care of his body throughout all this time while maintaining a high level of production in the ladder stages of his career.

The hope is that with the Lakers making further improvements to the roster, adding more depth, it will lessen the workload of James given that he is coming off a torn tendon in his right foot and entering his 21st season.

James explains why he wants to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas

James made his preseason debut on Monday in Las Vegas against the Brooklyn Nets and looks to be re-energized. After the game, the star explained why the NBA needs to expand to Las Vegas and why he wants to be the guy to do it after his playing career is over.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!