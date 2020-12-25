Lakers News: LeBron James Raves About ‘Great Talent’ Luka Doncic

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to grab their first win of the 2020-21 season on Christmas Day. It won’t be easy, as they’ll face potential MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks have a chance to be one of the upper-echelon teams in the Western Conference this season. Much of the excitement with the Lakers-Mavericks matchup centers around James and Doncic.

Although Doncic has only been in the NBA for two seasons, he’s made an exceptional impression on James, as the 18-year veteran has openly said he wanted to sign Doncic to a shoe deal in his rookie year before Doncic signed with Jordan brand.

Of course, now James is more focused on matters on the court with Doncic. “We have a game plan going in and things are going to have to change on the fly. They’re a very good team and Luka is an exceptional talent in our league,” James said.

“A great talent in our league, obviously. We’re looking forward to the challenge. Just being able to get out there and play on Christmas is always a treat, so look forward to the matchup.”

And while James continues to be open about his thoughts on Doncic, he said that he’ll only provide help if he’s reached out to, mainly because of how well the young star is doing already. “I’ve always had an open door policy,” he said.

“Obviously you never want to force a relationship with anybody. If it’s organic and happens easily, it goes with that. Everything he’s doing right now, it doesn’t look like he needs any insight or assistance. He’s handling being a professional in this league. He’s been a professional for a lot of years playing overseas, and now being here for the last couple years.”

Last season, meetings between Doncic and James brought a huge level of excitement, and that certainly shouldn’t change this season.

Ankle injury won’t prevent James from playing Christmas

An ankle roll in the Lakers’ Opening Night loss to the L.A. Clippers potentially put James’ status for Christmas in some doubt. However, he reassured fans that he’ll be ready.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!