Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs In On NBA Decision To End MVP Race

With the NBA’s decision not to include the upcoming seeding games in award races, LeBron James’ push for a fifth MVP has officially come to a close.

James was making a late push for the honor, and many around the league considered him to be on the heels of Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo when play was suspended in March. Particularly with the Los Angeles Lakers playing their best basketball of the season and Antetokounmpo nursing an injury.

James is no stranger to close races and has been in the top three of voting 10 times during his illustrious 17-year career. The latest of which came in 2018, when James finished slightly behind Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

Anthony Davis, then a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, finished third in MVP voting. With his 2019-2020 regular-season resume now set in stone, James acknowledged that while he would have liked to compete for the award, he isn’t concerned with it now that the book has closed.

“I think those awards are always great throughout this time of year,” James said. “To acknowledge the individuals that’s had great years, not only from a players’ perspective but coaches’ perspective as well. We’ll see what happens. I’m not disappointed, because things happen. Control what you can control, and I can’t control that.”

James is averaging 25.7 points per game, along with a league-leading 10.6 assists. Although he isn’t worried about furthering his case, James added he feels good about his performance this season.

“As far the MVP race, I think I showed what I’m capable of doing,” he said. “Not only individually but from a team perspective. Us being No. 1 in the West, there was a lot of conversations about, ‘LeBron can do those things in the East, but if he ever came to the West, what could he do?’ I heard all of that.

“To be able to have our team at the top of the Western Conference, playing the way we were playing at that time, and the way I was playing, that’s definitely a good feeling.”

Fully rested, James will likely shift his focus to the playoffs, pursuit of returning to the NBA Finals and a shot at his fourth championship, along with the Lakers’ 17th.

Frank Vogel believes LeBron to be MVP, Davis DPOY

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel again publicly supported his two stars for NBA hardware.

Vogel endorsed Lebron James for the league’s MVP and Anthony Davis for Defensive Player of The Year. “Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James,” Vogel said. “I believe he should be the MVP this year, and I believe Anthony Davis should be Defensive Player of the Year.

“What LeBron means to our team, even before the season begins when the roster is being put together, with the number of guys on the Lakers because LeBron James is here and they want to play with him.

“Anthony dominates in his own matchup in most cases, but he also has the ability to switch out and guard anyone on the floor of any size and be one of the best rim protectors in the game. That versatility and dominance makes him the frontrunner in my book.”

