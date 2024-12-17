Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts To Bronny James’ 30-Point Game With South Bay

Los Angeles Lakers second-round pick Bronny James recently made headlines by putting together a career-high 30 points for the South Bay Lakers in the G League. It was a big moment for the young guard, as it was his first chance to show that he truly belongs at the professional level after significant criticism of the drafting of LeBron James’ son by the Lakers.

Bronny was drafted in part due to his defensive acumen. By many, he was seen as an NBA-ready defender on draft night, but it was his offense that was projected to hold him back at the league level. That proved itself to be true in his first NBA and G League appearances. But the ability to score 30 so quickly, even in the G League, shows that he is capable of making massive strides.

LeBron was asked to give his thoughts on Bronny’s 30-point game, and he applauded his son for the effort and the rhythm he’s been able to get into recently.

“Just keep stacking the days, keep putting in the work,” LeBron said. “The work always prevail at the end of the day. It’s just great to see him getting back into the flow, getting back to his game, getting back to him just playing free and going on, just playing the game he loves and know how to play. So I love his aggressiveness. He was aggressive from the beginning in both games all the way up into the end. So and did it in short minutes well, on both sides of the floor.”

Likely looking to keep conversations with his son private, LeBron said that he and Bronny have not yet spoken about his 30-point game, but gave a little insight into what the South Bay guard’s priorities are in the league.

“I don’t know. I’m not sure. I wasn’t with him so, but I know he would like to have those wins, more importantly.”

The South Bay Lakers were unable to secure the victory in Bronny’s 30-point game. But at the end of the day, the G League is a development tool where wins and losses generally come second to improvement. Bronny is going to continue putting in the work, win or loss, to make his way into a regular NBA rotation.

LeBron James discusses time off

LeBron returned to the Lakers lineup on Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the team’s last two games. James had gone into the season with the goal of playing all 82 games, but it was clear after a three-game losing streak that he was not going to be able to hold up playing in every single game.

Luckily for James, the Emirates NBA Cup broke up the Lakers’ schedule and made it so that missing two games gave him a full eight days off. He missed last Sunday’s bout against the Portland Trail Blazers and Friday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and looked back to his usual self on Sunday against the Grizzlies.

LeBron finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and was happy to be back in the lineup after getting a relatively uncommon opportunity in the middle of the regular season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!