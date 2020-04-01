Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts To ESPN Moving Up ‘The Last Dance’ To April 19

Like the rest of the sports world, LeBron James was anxiously awaiting the June premiere of “The Last Dance.”

The 10-part documentary series following Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls was scheduled to air in conjunction with the 2020 NBA Finals but was moved up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the NBA currently on an indefinite hiatus as a safety measure, fans everywhere were hoping to get an earlier look at the highly anticipated documentary to take their minds off the lack of sports. Even James took it upon himself to request that ESPN move the premier date to help fans out.

Now, James and all fans have gotten what they wanted as “The Last Dance” will officially debut the first two episodes on April 19, according to ESPN:

James was just as excited as the rest of the fans, via Twitter:

April 19th can’t come fast enough. I CAN NOT WAIT!! 🗣Yessir!🍿 #LastDance — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2020

It seems as though James will be glued to his TV every Sunday night just like the rest of the fans as this is likely the most looked forward to sports documentary in a long time.

On April 19 at 6:00 and 7:00 P.M. PT, the first two episodes will air consecutively. And on April 26, the next two episodes will air at 6:00 and 7:00 P.M. PT following a re-run of the first two episodes at 4:00 and 5:00.

On May 3, episodes five and six will air at the same time, with three and four being replayed beforehand. The same schedule will be repeated with episodes seven and eight on May 10. And finally on May 17, the last two episodes will air.

With everything going on in the world currently, viewership will be through the roof in a way not many documentaries get.

It’s obvious that James will be watching along with fans every step of the way.