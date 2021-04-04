Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts To Gonzaga-UCLA Final Four Matchup

LeBron James — who continues to recover from his high ankle sprain — did not need to be with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night as they had the night off. Because of that, he was able to watch the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as they embarked on the Final Four.

The second game of the night saw the No. 1 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are undefeated for the season, take on the Cinderella 11th seed in the the UCLA Bruins. While Gonzaga certainly has been the better team, it didn’t feel that way on Saturday, as the two teams played an instant classic of a game. Neither team led by more than seven and the game was within two possessions for all but one minute.

Of course, it went down to the wire, as potential 2021 lottery pick Jalen Suggs nailed a 35-foot bank shot at the buzzer to win the game in overtime and send Gonzaga to the National Championship.

As it turned out, James was glued to the TV, sending out a flurry of reaction tweets during and shortly after the game ended, via James on Twitter:

OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

He continued with more by revealing his prediction for the ending ended up being correct:

I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

James finished by concluding that it was one of the best games he had seen in a while, which is hard to argue with:

One of the best games I’ve seen in a very long time!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

Early Sunday morning, James sent out one more thought, exclaiming how much he misses playing the game of basketball as he sits out with injury:

Woke up out of my sleep to use the restroom and thought to myself…. MAN I WANNA HOOP! MISS IT SO MUCH! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Ok anyways back to sleep I go #BasketballJones — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

While it’s always fun to see NBA players get the same level of excitement about the game of basketball as fans, it’s clear that James desperately wants to get back on the court.

James is likely a few weeks away from a return, but he appears motivated to help bring the Lakers a championship in the way Suggs delivered for Gonzaga.

Space Jam trailer released

James has kept himself very busy while rehabbing his ankle. Recently, the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy was released, featuring a number of NBA and WNBA superstars.

