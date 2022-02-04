Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts To Tough Loss To Clippers On Social Media

What looked like it was going to be a boring game turned into an absolute thriller down the stretch between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Even with the Lakers down LeBron James, and the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the rivalry between these two sides was still extremely fierce.

The Lakers fought back from a 17-point deficit to climb back into the game and the final minute saw both sides trading big shot after big shot. Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Malik Monk were leading the charge for the Lakers while Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris were up to the task for the Clippers. And even though he wasn’t in the building, LeBron James was following every last moment.

James took to his Twitter with his live reactions to the big moments down the stretch, getting extremely excited for a Monk three that put the Lakers ahead by two with just 28 seconds remaining:

Money Making LIK!!!!!!!!! Bang bang. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2022

Monk finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, but unfortunately, his huge three wasn’t enough as Jackson would get the final shot to fall. Davis had a chance to win it for the Lakers, but his floater somehow rolled out despite being halfway down the basket. Despite the tough loss, LeBron praised Jackson for his clutch shot:

Great Game!! Mr. October with a big time shot to end it. Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2022

The Lakers fought hard and were very close to coming out with a victory. LeBron loved the resilience his teammates showed, especially on the second night of a back-to-back:

Just needed 1 stop down the stretch! Bros battled though on the 2nd night of a b2b — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2022

Davis had another outstanding outing with 30 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and two blocks and while Westbrook struggled early, he was absolutely outstanding in the fourth quarter making a number of clutch plays.

From the looks of things, LeBron is still extremely locked in even while he is away from the Lakers and how badly this team needs him is apparent. Hopefully, his return to the court will take place sooner rather than later.

Lakers’ LeBron James reportedly won’t get PRP injection in knee

Exactly when LeBron will be returning to the court however remains up in the air. The Lakers star is still dealing with soreness and swelling in his knee and is currently getting treatment away from the team and exploring basically every option possible.

One thing that James won’t be doing, however, is a PRP injection in his knee. For someone like LeBron who knows his body well and puts the maximum amount of work into it to make sure it’s at its best, there is no doubt that the Lakers star is positive he doesn’t need to go that route.

