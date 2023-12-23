Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On First Matchup Against Kobe Bryant

The friendship between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and late legend Kobe Bryant has been well-documented in the years since the former joined L.A. and the years since the latter’s tragic death in 2020.

The two formed a bond over their many years atop the NBA landscape, as the pair made up for four of the league’s five championships between 2009 and 2013.

Their bond goes all the way back to Jan. 12, 2004, the first time that the two high school to NBA superstars ever met on the biggest stage. James’ Cleveland Cavaliers took on Bryant’s Lakers, and while Kobe was already in his eighth season, he likely remembered exactly what LeBron was going through as a highly touted 19 year old in his first NBA campaign.

Recently, James got the chance to reflect on this first meeting and what it meant for him to share the court with Bryant, via ClutchPoints:

LeBron James looks back on the first time he faced Kobe Bryant 🙏 LeBron went for 16 points, 5 rebounds, & 7 assists on 6-of-20 shooting. Kobe Bryant finished with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting in the Lakers' 89-79 win over the Cavs. (via IG/kingjames)pic.twitter.com/kgUH7kSOdh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 22, 2023

James obviously did not play one of his best games with a 6-for-20 shooting performance, a rare misstep for one of the most efficient perimeter players in league history. Meanwhile, Bryant re-injured a previously hurt shoulder in the first quarter and would only play enough to score 10 points in about a quarter and a half of action.

While the on-court result was not the fireworks that many would expect from a meeting between these two all-time greats, the sentimental value of James and Bryant’s first matchup is incalculable. It formed a bond that would remain for the next 16 years and beyond for James.

Bryant showed an instant respect for the young star and it set the stage for a wonderful friendship and countless exciting battles over the years.

LeBron James: Lakers must improve level of play

In the present day, the Lakers are struggling. They have lost their last four games and things are not getting any easier with a difficult upcoming schedule. James warned of this after the Lakers lost their third consecutive game on Wednesday night.

“Just figuring it out. I think both on and off the floor, you can figure it out. It’s not like our schedule gets any easier as far as travel, as far as opponents, things of that nature. Obviously we play I think they’re still the best team in the Western Conference in Minnesota and then OKC, one of the best teams in the West, and then I think one or two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in Boston. So it’s not like the schedule will ease up for us. But we just got to be better.”

