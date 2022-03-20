Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On Passing Karl Malone On All-Time Scoring List

The 2021-22 season has completely fallen on the wayside for the Los Angeles Lakers as they struggle to keep up in the standings.

After a thrilling overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors the night before, the Lakers turned around and found a way to lose to a shorthanded Washington Wizards team. Los Angeles led Washington by as much as 16 but fell apart in the fourth quarter, where they had no answer for Kristaps Porzingis.

LeBron James did more than enough to try and will the Lakers to a win as he led all scorers with 38 points. While James did not get the victory, he did make history as his layup in the second quarter put him past Karl Malone for No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

After the game, James reflected on the feat and what it meant to him.

“Just to be a part of this league for as many as years I’ve been a part of it, and to be linked with some of the greats to ever play this game, guys that I’ve either watched or studied or read about or inspired to be like, obviously, I’m just at a loss for words for it,” James said. “It’s an honor for myself, for my hometown, and for family and my friends to be able to live these moments throughout this journey, and that’s exactly what I do it for. I do it for my family, my friends, my hometown, and anybody that’s been a part of this journey throughout this run so far.”

At this point in his career, it feels like James makes history nearly every game, but this one is a remarkable accomplishment as it puts him just one step closer to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot. Abdul Jabbar and Malone’s scoring records seemed untouchable just a few years ago, but James’ ability to stay productive this late into his illustrious playing career has afforded him an opportunity to break them.

Unfortunately, it is hard to truly enjoy the moment as James’ record-setting night came in a loss that should have never happened. The defeat speaks to how inconsistent the Purple and Gold have been all year and is another sign that it may take until the offseason to fix them. However, if there is a bright side, it is that James looks like he can continue to play at a high level for the foreseeable future.

LeBron James comfortable with being uncomfortable

The season has not been what many fans had hoped and expected, as several things have gone against the Lakers. No one could have predicted L.A. would be staring at another Play-In Tournament appearance this late into the year, but James has been able to filter out the noise and remain calm throughout the process. Despite the losing, James remains even-keeled and seems comfortable in the uncomfortableness of the situation.

