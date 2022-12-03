Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On Passing Magic Johnson For No. 6 On All-Time Assists List

LeBron James has his name all over the NBA record books as he seemingly moves up on an all-time list every single game.

Entering the 2022-23 season, all the attention has been on James as he looks to pass up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. James has previously said he does not consider himself much of a scorer, yet he could surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s record later this season, assuming he plays enough games.

It’s a testament to the superstar’s talent and longevity that he also appears on other lists outside of scoring. In the Los Angeles Lakers’ impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, James passed Magic Johnson for all-time assists, moving solely into the No. 6 spot.

After the win, James took time to reflect on passing Johnson and admitted that it carried more weight since the two legends have worn the Purple and Gold armor via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s very humbling to be linked with any of the greats, but it’s even more of a humbling feeling when you’re actually wearing the same uniform that a guy wore. Magic has been everything to this franchise since the moment he was drafted and it’s an honor for me to carry on his legacy while I play this game.”

James has always been renowned for his playmaking and facilitating, and that was on display against the Bucks as he recorded 11 assists without committing a turnover. Los Angeles’ offense hummed with him on the floor as he continuously found the cracks in Milwaukee’s defense.

Like Johnson, James’ superior size and court vision allow him to see passing windows that are usually unavailable for guards. In recent years, James has been forced to be more of a scorer than a facilitator in order to help the Lakers win, but he’s still more than capable of acting as the lead guard when he has help.

The Lakers star has accomplished much in his career, and this recent feat will be another notch in his belt.

Giannis Antetokounmpo still sees LeBron James as face of NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo took the mantle of the best player in the world from James a few years ago as the Bucks superstar dominates on a nightly basis. However, despite his success, Antetokounmpo still views James as the face of the league.