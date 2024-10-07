Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On Playing With Bronny For First Time

LeBron James and his family finally got the moment they had been waiting for when Bronny James subbed into the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

LeBron and Bronny stood on the floor together, making NBA history as the first father-son duo to suit up as teammates.

It was an amazing and exciting moment for the organization and the fans, and the pairing seemed to relish their new reality in real time.

After the game, LeBron admitted he couldn’t believe it had happened. “Not real,”James said. “We’ll kind of get used to it, but it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool for the both of us, and especially for our family. It’s definitely a moment that I will never forget.”

LeBron explained how Bronny had earned his moment with him on the floor and what he’s focused on going forward.

“I just think for him just to be able to keep his head straight forward, keep the blinders on even with the situation last year, he came out of that and continued to work and continued to put himself in a position where he can even be drafted. Now it’s just a work in progress. He wants to continue to get better, he wants to continue to learn and he’s doing it every day. It’s great to see.”

The two got a chance to briefly talk after the game and LeBron revealed what he told his son.

“I just told him to just keep getting better. Keep getting better,” LeBron explained. “I think he’s young, obviously he just turned 20. He’s young and wants to continue to improve and that’s what’s most important. Every time you get a moment out there, just continue to make winning plays, continue to learn from mistakes and learn from the good things. I think if he continues to do that, he’ll continue getting better and better.”

Bronny isn’t expected to contribute this year on the parent team, but he’ll surely get his time during the regular season to suit up next to his dad again. For now, though, the James family has plenty to be happy about.

LeBron James explains what it’s like as a father to play with Bronny James

As a player, LeBron James might find it surreal to be playing with his son but as a father it means something entirely different for him.

“For a father, this means everything. As someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have the influence on your kids and have the influence on your son, be able to have moments with your son and then ultimately be able to work with your son, I think that’s one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for or wish for. So it’s pretty cool.”

