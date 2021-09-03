Lakers News: LeBron James Releases Second Children’s Book ‘We Are Family’

At this point, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is almost as well known for what he does off the court as his unbelievable accomplishments on it. James has made it his mission to truly make a difference on this earth and he has gone a long way towards doing just that.

His latest endeavor is a children’s book entitled “We Are Family,” which LeBron co-wrote with acclaimed author Andrea Williams. The story follows five children from different backgrounds who must come together to save their basketball season.

James took to Instagram to post about the book on the day of its release, obviously excited about his latest accomplishment:

This is James’ second book that he has released with the first being “I Promise,” which was inspired by LeBron’s I Promise School launched in 2018. That book became a No. 1 seller on the New York Times Bestsellers list and obviously, there is hope that this will do the same.

For his part, James hopes this book will be an inspiration to all of those who read it. “Everyone has a story and unique set of challenges they’re going through that we don’t always hear about,” James said in the release of the book.

“‘We Are Family’ shows how an unlikely group of kids comes together to chase their dreams, despite having the odds stacked against them. It’s an important story of family, purpose and perseverance in the face of adversity that I hope inspires everyone who reads it to never stop dreaming and believing in what they’re capable of.”

It truly says a lot about the person James is that he is this motivated to change the world and empower children to accomplish all of their goals. Whether or not you like LeBron the player, no one can ever question the heart of the man himself.

James congratulates JR Smith on becoming student-athlete

Even though he is so busy doing so many other things while still getting ready for his 19th NBA season, LeBron always has time to check in on his close friends such as former teammate JR Smith.

When news came out that Smith would be allowed to play college golf for the North Carolina A&T Aggies, LeBron took to Twitter to proclaim how happy and proud he was of his teammate who won two championships with him.

