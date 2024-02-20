Lakers News: LeBron James Remains Committed To Team USA For 2024 Olympics If Healthy

The 2023-24 NBA season rages on, but it’s hard not to be excited about the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Team USA is expected to invite some of its biggest stars after its disappointing finish in the 2024 FIBA World Cup. Players like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James have already verbally committed to playing, though he tempered his excitement by saying he’s focused on the purple and gold right now.

Despite being in Year 21, James seems genuinely excited about the idea of playing for the national team again in the 2024 Olympics. He reiterated his commitment but acknowledged it’ll depend on his health at the end of the season.

“Yeah, I mean, I told myself before the season when I committed to being a part of the Olympic team, obviously it was all predicated on my health,” James said. “As it stands right now, I am healthy enough to be on the team and perform at a level that I knew I could perform at. Like you said, there’s still time left in the season, a third left in the regular season. Obviously, I don’t know what the future holds as far as postseason, whatever the case may be. Like you said, it’s 11 games, but it is 5 1/2 weeks, and it’s more miles put on these tires.

“I’ve always — if I’m committed, which I am, to Team USA, then I’m going to commit my mind, body and soul to being out there for Team USA, being out there representing our country with the utmost respect and go out and play.vBut the one thing I know for sure, I don’t have to carry the load. I’ve never had to carry the load on any one of the three teams I’ve been on, the ’04 team, the ’08 team and the ’12 team. I just try to do my best and be as great as I can be on the floor in the minutes I’m out there.

“I’m not sure right now what the full team is going to look like, but from some of the names, I know I don’t have to feel any pressure going out there to feel like I have to carry the team. That’s going to be a full 12-man roster that’s capable of doing it both offensively and defensively on any given night versus any country in the world.”

James leading Team USA to another gold in the 2024 Olympics would be a great send-off for him on the international stage and hopefully he’s able to keep his body in top shape before the summer games roll around.

Austin Reaves excited and blessed to be considered for 2024 Olympics

James wasn’t the only Laker to be named a finalist for the Team USA roster as Austin Reaves is in consideration as well. Reaves was part of the FIBA World Cup team and he said he is excited and blessed to be in the running for the 2024 Olympics squad.

