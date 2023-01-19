Lakers News: LeBron James Remains Top Overall Vote-Getter In Final All-Star Voting Returns; Anthony Davis Still In Top 3
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been the top vote getter since the first NBA All-Star fan voting returns and that has maintained itself throughout all the balloting. And as things have continued, LeBron’s lead over the field has increased, while Anthony Davis has been fighting to hold on to his top-3 frontcourt spot in the Western Conference.

James has continued to be absolutely dominant over the past couple of weeks, putting on performances that would suggest he’s in his 10th season, not his 20th. While there has been some movement in the most recent returns, it hasn’t affected LeBron or Davis.

The NBA has released its third and final fan voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and James remains the top overall vote getter while Davis remains in the top-3 above Zion Williamson:

The biggest change that has occurred in the overall voting is over in the East where Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has overtaken the currently injured Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot. This would make Giannis the captain opposite LeBron should the result hold.

Davis’ lead over Williamson remains a slim one at around 80,000 fan votes with both players still recovering from injury. Davis does look to be inching closer to a return for the Lakers with him reportedly targeting a return in early February before All-Star Weekend.

There was some movement with one Lakers player, however, though it is likely the one that would have been least predicted. Austin Reaves has surpassed Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and moved up to eighth in the West backcourt. Even though Booker has been injured, it is still pretty surprising to see Reaves of the All-NBA player. Russell Westbrook remains in the sixth spot in the West backcourt.

Fan voting will continue through Jan. 21 and can be done at NBA.com/vote.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis ‘pain-free’ after ramping up workouts

Should things continue the way they have been, Davis will find himself back on the court for the Lakers in time to take part in the 2023 All-Star Game in Utah. Davis has been ramping up his workouts recently and Lakers coach Darvin Ham says the big man is basically pain-free.

“With AD, he’s coming along as planned,” Ham said. “He’s getting more and more on-court work, doing 30, 45-minute, almost an hour workouts. Us having him go through those workouts, and they are intense, just to see how the foot reacts to those workouts. Lately, he’s been pretty much pain-free so once that continues for a little bit more time then we’ll see where he’s at and when he can be re-inserted into the lineup.”

