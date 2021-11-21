Lakers News: LeBron James Responds To Celtics’ Enes Kanter’s Criticism Over Nike Ties

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had an eventful lead-up to Friday’s 130-108 loss to the Boston Celtics.

James had been waiting over two weeks to return from his abdomen injury. The 36-year-old All-Star made a decision over his availability for the clash with the Celtics after determining how he felt following warm-up drills.

In addition, Celtics center Enes Kanter targeted James with a provocative tweet the day before the NBA classic. Kanter slammed the four-time NBA champion’s relationship with Nike, which produces many of its sneakers in China:

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

James offered just a brief comment regarding Kanter’s tweet, saying he didn’t want to get dragged into a social media dispute.

“No, I think if you know me, I don’t really give too many people my energy and he’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to,” he said.

“Trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. Definitely won’t comment too much on that, if any. That will be where I lay that at. He’s always kind of had a word or two to say in my direction and as men, really, if you got an issue with somebody, you really come up to him.

“He had his opportunity tonight, I saw him in the hallway and he walked right by me.”

Kanter has been actively speaking against China and those with ties to companies that conduct their business in the country. Besides James, the Celtics center has fired critical tweets at Nike founder Phil Knight and President Joe Biden, among others, in recent weeks.

James said his body reacted well to in-game activity after making his comeback on Friday.

“I felt OK, I felt OK. Obviously being out two and a half weeks, I just felt like a rookie again, kind of just being away from the game. But excited, physically I felt okay. Good enough to know that I could trust my body and play tonight,” James said.

“So I’m more looking forward to seeing how I feel tomorrow when I wake up. That is the telltale sign if I’m moving in the right direction with my injury.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!