Lakers News: LeBron James Responds To Rumors About Bronny’s Future

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James might soon make his dream come true — playing with son Bronny in the NBA.

The 17-year-old is just one year away from graduating high school. That means the James family will soon have to make a decision on the Sierra Canyon guard’s path to the NBA.

A college basketball career seems more and more likely to be in the cards for Bronny with many schools reportedly showing an interest in recruiting the 6-foot-3 playmaker. But LeBron has made it clear his son is just starting to look at the options he has, rejecting the latest rumors of Oregon emerging as the favorite to land the young guard:

He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/BBciKxl7m8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2022

While Bronny will obviously get looks from a variety of colleges due to his name alone, his play on the court has significantly improved over the last calendar year, making him desirable to schools regardless of who his father is.

With still a full senior high school season to go though, Bronny can take his time and look at schools before deciding on which is best for him. Given LeBron’s relationship with Nike and Phil Knight, Oregon would not be a surprising choice for Bronny if he does ultimately end up there.

Last month, it was reported that Rutgers was “making an unexpected push” to recruit Bronny.

James & other NBA stars react to Bronny’s dunk overseas

James worked out with both his sons, Bronny and Bryce, at a Lakers practice facility earlier this summer. Then, he got emotional watching them play together overseas during a trip with the California Basketball Club.

Recently, Bronny made a splash while playing against an under-18 team in France, throwing down a slam dunk over a defender in transition. The play got the audience excited — both in the stands and in front of the TV.

“Oh my goodness Bronny!!!!!” tweeted James, commenting on Bronny’s dunk. Similarly impressed were other NBA stars, including Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry.

