Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Dream Involving Himself & Michael Jordan

The ongoing debate over who is the greatest NBA player of all-time continues to rage forward between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the legendary Michael Jordan. LeBron recently becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer certainly gave him another point towards his side, but the debate will likely never end.

Despite the fans arguing vehemently on each of their behalfs, the relationship between the two legends is far from contentious as is almost always the case. But with competitors at this level, there is almost always some friendly banter going on between them, and apparently even in their dreams.

LeBron took to his Twitter page to reveal a recent dream he experienced. The Lakers star revealed that in the dream he and Jordan were trash-talking back and forth during a very close Duke vs. North Carolina college basketball game, but he woke up before the conclusion:

Just woke up from having a dream that MJ and I was shooting the sh*+ back and forth at the Men's National Championship game between North Carolina/Duke! Great vibes and EPIC CLASSIC GAME! It was a tie game/94-94/5 secs left/NC with the ball. My ass would wake up to use the — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2023

bathroom right before seeing the ending of the game. 🤦🏾‍♂️. Happens all the time. Never get to the end. Anyways felt real as hell. Lol. Gm everyone 😁 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2023

Duke and North Carolina have one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports with Jordan, of course, being a Tar Heel. LeBron obviously skipped college and likely would have gone to Ohio State had he gone that route, but has also said that had the Buckeyes not been an option, he would have struggled to choose between the Tar Heels or Blue Devils. LeBron attending Duke would have added another fun layer to the ongoing debate between the two.

A Duke vs. North Carolina national championship game would be an epic moment in college sports that would bring out all of the legends. The longtime rivals have only met once in the Final Four, with that occurring just last season when the Tar Heels ended the legendary career of Duke coach Mike ‘Coach K’ Krzyzewski.

But LeBron and Jordan going back and forth and trading barbs might be just as entertaining as whatever would happen on the court so LeBron may need to go more into detail on what is being said the next time he has a dream like this.

Lakers’ LeBron James to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks

Unfortunately for LeBron and the Lakers, the superstar will be out for the foreseeable future with a tendon injury in his right foot. The injury occurred during the Lakers’ win over the Dallas Mavericks and while LeBron would finish the game, it came at a cost.

The Lakers announced that LeBron will be re-evaluated in three weeks and with the team desperately fighting for their playoff lives, they need every win they can get. That becomes much more difficult without their star player.

