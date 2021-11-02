Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Patrick Christopher As His Mystery Halloween Doppelgänger
Patrick Christopher caught by SpectrumSportsNet’s camera behind Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets on Oct. 31, 2021 (Twitter: @ThePettiestLA/Twitter)
Up next
Author

Those who watched the Halloween clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets at home found themselves befuddled when the camera pointed at LeBron James in the second quarter.

The shot unveiled a mystery fellow sitting behind James, who looked exactly like the four-time NBA champion. The burly man wore a dark round hat and grey clothes, reaching for a handful of an in-game snack, probably popcorn.

Jokes of James discovering time travel and coming back to watch himself win his fifth ring spread across the Internet. Others thought Spectrum SportsNet’s cameras serendipitously found the Year 19 veteran’s doppelgänger in the frame with the real James.

But the All-Star forward put an end to the Lakers’ faithful’s fun, revealing that the night’s most-wanted man was designer and former NBA player Patrick Christopher:

Christopher took to Instagram to “give a little backstory for the Internet,” explaining he has known James for over a decade. The now-33-year-old took part in every James’ summer camp when he played for Cal between 2006-2010. Christopher went undrafted in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Basketball runs in his blood as the California native is the brother of Houston Rockets forward Josh Christopher. Also, former NBA player Tayshaun Prince is his godbrother.

But injuries didn’t allow Christopher to hang around in the NBA for long. After spells in Turkey and France, he managed to play just four games for the Utah Jazz in 2014-15 before tearing his MCL.

Having entered the post-basketball chapter of his life, Christopher founded Sloan and Bennet, a luxury clothing brand. The label designed tribute garments for James, commemorating the memory of the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant as well as George Floyd last year.

James ‘not surprised’ by his own performance in victory over Rockets

James dazzled in the 95-85 victory over Houston despite a modest stat line. The 36-year-old scored 15 points, adding seven rebounds, eight assists, and four steals.

But his two-handed reverse dunk made the top of the highlight reel and proved he stays in unbelievable shape despite playing his 19th NBA season.

Although the play and his form could shock those in the stands and sitting in front of the TV, it didn’t come as a surprise to James.

“No, I don’t surprise myself, because I know how much work I put into my craft and my body,” he said. “I prepare myself for the game, so I’m able to go out and do some things that other people are still questioning how I’m able to still do.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Rumors: Brandon Rush Draws Interest from the Lakers

The NBA free agency period has officially begun with players able to…
Anthony Davis, Lakers, Frank Vogel

Lakers Podcast: Chris McGee Talks Clippers Rivalry, NBA Return Efforts & More

The Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers may share a town and arena, but for decades there hasn’t been much…
Lakers Summer League Preview: A New Beginning

Luke Walton Was ‘Very Pleased’ With Young Lakers In Summer League

The young Los Angeles Lakers had a very good showing in Summer League, and head coach Luke Walton was in Las Vegas to check out everything…

Lakers Nation’s 2015 March Madness Bracket Challenge

It’s that time again, basketball fans! The last couple of weeks in…